MSU reports first coronavirus case

EAST LANSING, MI (WILX) - Michigan State University reported its first case of coronavirus on Saturday, March 14. A tweet from the school's verified Twitter account said officials were notified of the case on Friday.
The news comes as the school postpones its commencement ceremonies for the year indefinitely. President Samuel L. Stanley also announced Saturday that all classes for the spring semester would be completed online, regardless of the threat level from the coronavirus.
