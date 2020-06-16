MSU's College of Education offers guide to help schools reopen during COVID-19 era

Michigan State University has created a guide to help school leaders of all grades prepare for the opening of their buildings and start of academic years.

The guide, released Tuesday by the Office of K-12 Outreach in MSU’s College of Education, provides an overview of recommendations based on research from organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have a very short time to get ready for the complications of teaching during a pandemic in a way that minimizes the chance of a resurgence of the virus,” said Nicole Ellefson, an outreach specialist, in a statement. “COVID-19 came suddenly and forced a shift to remote education for everyone, but we can’t claim to be surprised going forward.”

The 16-page guide can be found here.

Due to fallout from COVID-19, MSU officials emphasize in the guide the importance of 6 feet of social distancing, limited capacity in classrooms (12 to 15 students at one time) and flexible academic years.

The guide also emphasizes strict sanitation procedures in school buildings, the wearing of masks, limiting trips to playgrounds and strict financial planning in school districts for "anticipated added costs."

Authors of the guide urge school leaders to have their plans in place before reopening and share them in advance with their communities.

“If we can do this collaboratively and work well together, we will have a much better chance of staying healthy, keeping our children in school and keeping the economy functioning,” Ellefson said.

