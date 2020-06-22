MSU recycling center now open

Michigan State University’s recycling center is now open, but with a few new changes.

The recycling center is now accepting paper cartons, including milk, ice cream, Goldfish cracker cartons and paper cups.

Carboard, paper, glass bottles and jars can still be recycled.

Some plastics are not being accepted. Under the new rules, only number one and number two plastic bottles and jugs will be accepted.

The center is located at 468 Green Way, East Lansing. Its open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information and a complete list of what items are accepted, go to msurecycling.com

