MSU pulls back on study abroad program over coronavirus concerns

Michigan State University is pulling back on its study abroad program amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The school's coronavirus task force has recommended all university-sponsored travel to China, Singapore, and Hong Kong be suspended for students, faculty, and staff.

The university made that announcement in a statement sent out to students Thursday.

It says it's aware of concerns from the community over the coronavirus but says the risk of being exposed on campus is extremely low.

The study abroad suspensions start immediately and will last until July 31st, 2020.

MSU says it will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.