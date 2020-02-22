MSU police investigate on-campus sexual assault

MSU Police is investigating a sexual assault that took place on campus this morning.

Police say the sexual assault happened at Holmes Hall around 2:45 Saturday morning.

The suspect is described as a white male, about six feet tall, sandy brown short hair, and wearing a white striped shirt.

If anyone has any information on the subject matching this description or has seen any suspicious activity.... you are asked to call msu police or 911.

