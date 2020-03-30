MSU police confirm Brock Washington case file sent to AG's office

A case file involving a sexual assault complaint against an MSU basketball player is headed to Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office.

According to a report by ESPN, MSU police told prosecutors that they had probable cause that a Spartans basketball player, Brock Washington, had raped a woman on Jan. 19 while she was too intoxicated to consent.

ESPN said the woman requested the case be sent to the attorney general's office after prosecutors decided not to file charges.

In a statement sent by Ingham County Prosecutor's Office Spokesman Scott Hughes, Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon said "it was the consensus of our prosecution team that the case could not be proven in court as required under law. As the county prosecutor, ultimately I am the official who reports directly to the people of Ingham County. I have determined that the case does not meet the burden of proof that we must present to a jury."

MSU Police Captain Dough Monette confirmed to News 10 that the attorney general requested a copy of a sexual assault investigation regarding Washington and told News 10 the report was sent last Friday.

News 10 has reached out to MSU to see if Washington is still on the team. He is still listed on the team's roster.

