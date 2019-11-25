MSU playing in Maui for invitational tournament

Michigan State University men's basketball team will play Virginia Tech at 5 on the beautiful Hawaiian island of Maui.

This will be MSU's fifth time participating in the Maui Invitational Tournament. They also attended the tournament in 1991, 1995, 2005, and 2010.

Coach Tom Izzo made his head coach debut at the 1995 Maui Invitational, defeating Chaminade, before falling to North Carolina and Santa Clara.

This will be the second MSU and Virginia Tech will be playing each other. The last time played against each other was in 2013 at the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Spartans beat the Hokies, 96-77.

This season Virginia Tech is undefeated, 5-0, and State is 3-1.

