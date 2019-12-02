MSU player makes entrance with dogs

A Spartan football player had his two best friends at his side as he hit a milestone in his collegiate career over the weekend.

Corner-back Josh Butler ran onto the field in Spartan Stadium for Senior Day with his two dogs Remi and Roxy.

Traditionally, players walk out with their parents, but Butler's parents recently died.

His mother died last April of breast cancer. Her death came two years after his fathers.

Butler said his dogs and his teammates helped him work through his grief and focus on the good in life.

