MSU moves first summer session classes online, suspends some summer programs

Michigan State University announced it will continue providing online-only courses for the full summer session and summer session one.

The university said the move comes three weeks after the university extended online-only learning options for students through the end of the spring semester in addition to postponing commencement.

“The fluidity of this pandemic compels us to make this difficult, but necessary decision to best protect our students, faculty, staff and guests,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “We recognize these difficult decisions have a profound impact on our students. MSU remains committed to providing the necessary support to help our community members be successful during these extraordinary circumstances.”

MSU said from now until the start of summer classes, which begin on May 11, university faculty will be working to make sure summer online offerings are the same quality of education that students expect from the university.

MSU said it is also working to expand summer course offerings to give students additional opportunities to earn credits during the summer and make progress toward their degree regardless of physical location.

The university said additional changes to summer camps and programs include:

• New student orientation will be offered online for all incoming students.

• On-campus programs for undergraduate students that are unable to be offered online are suspended, including those offered by the Graduate School.

• All MSU pre-K-12 summer academic camps and pre-college programs that are unable to be transitioned online are suspended for the summer.

• Grandparents U is canceled and participants will receive a full refund.

Two outside events held at MSU are also canceled by event organizers:

• Youth in Government is canceled for the summer.

• The Michigan Disabilities Sports Alliance Victory Games is canceled.

For more information on MSU's response to the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

