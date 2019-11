Police say a young woman killed in a suspected drunk driving accident on I-475 was a medical student at Michigan State University.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Monday in Grand Blanc Township.

Investigators say a 60-year-old man from Flint was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the highway.

He crashed into the car of Laura Osaer, 25, killing her.

Police believe he had been drinking.

