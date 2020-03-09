MSU plans for online-only classes if coronavirus spreads to campus

Michigan State University is making a plan in case the coronavirus spreads to campus.

Dan Olsen, an MSU spokesman, said the university is "actively planning" for online classes and options if the coronavirus outbreak spreads to campus.

"The new coronavirus outbreak is obviously a very fluid situation and MSU is actively monitoring for how this virus might impact our region or our campus," Olsen said in an email to News 10. "At this point, we are heeding the guidance of the CDC to protect our Spartans and will continue to do so. That means that all classes and events are moving forward as planned."

The university said students, staff and faculty should click here for more information.

