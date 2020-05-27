MSU plans to bring students back to campus for fall semester

Michigan State University is planning to bring students back to campus for the fall 2020 semester.

In a letter, MSU President Samuel Stanley said the decision to bring students back to campus for the fall semester was based on guidance from health care professionals, feedback from faculty, staff and students in addition to MSU leadership and recommendations from the university's COVID-19 Reopening Campus Task Force.

President Stanley said the university is currently planning how to safely and responsibly open campus back up for students in the fall, including making changes to the academic calendar, taking approaches to contact tracing and testing, managing residence halls, and allocating and scheduling class spaces.

Stanley said workgroups are also being formed to work on other key issues and the university will "continue to seek input whenever possible."

Classes are set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 2 and there will be both in-person and online components to instruction for the fall semester, Stanley said.

He said the university plans to end all in-person instruction on Wednesday, Nov. 25 with remaining instruction, study sessions and final exams moving remotely for the remaining three weeks of the semester.

President Stanley said students will have the option to return to their home for Thanksgiving break and not come back, or remain on campus until the semester ends.

"We recognize that some students may choose not to return to campus for health or other reasons and we will endeavor to provide an enhanced selection of remote classes that allow them to begin or continue progress toward their Michigan State University degree," President Stanley said in his letter.