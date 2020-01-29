MSU hosts Wildcats at Breslin Center

It's a short stay in East Lansing for the Spartans' men's basketball team before they hit the road again.

MSU takes on the Northwestern Wildcats Wednesday night at the Breslin center.

The 6:30 tip off against the unranked Wildcats is a must win for the Spartans.

Three reasons that the Spartans should win this game:

The Wildcats are in last place in the Big Ten with a 1-8 record.

The Spartans beat Northwestern on the road back in December with a 77-72 victory.

And the Spartans are leading the Big Ten in defensive and offensive rebounds.

Those three factors make it look pretty good for the Spartans. Tune in with WILX News 10 tonight for more coverage.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.