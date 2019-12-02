MSU hosts Duke Tuesday night, Draymond Green will have number retired

The Michigan State basketball team faces a tough test at home this upcoming Tuesday night.

Not only is the team facing Duke, but former Spartan-Great Draymond Green will see his number rise to the rafters at the Breslin Center.

"As I said, it is great for our fans and I think the atmosphere will be off the charts. I told our team yesterday there are certain reasons you go to certain schools, and I think one of the reasons you come here is you get a chance to play in these kinds of games. And then to make the matters a little more crowded tomorrow in a positive way, will be Draymond's retirement of his jersey. Draymond has meant a lot for us in a lot of different ways, but he kind of embodies the toughness and what we're looking for in our program. I'm tickled to death for him and what I'm really thrilled about is he is so excited for this it's funny, I mean he's planning half the event. Pretty cool because I really don't have time to so I'm happy that he's doing it," Head Coach Tom Izzo said.

If you're planning on coming to the game, or even just watching at home, make sure you drink your coffee because the game won't tip off until 9:30 p.m.

With this big of a match-up though, the Breslin Center is expected to be packed.

Michigan State is currently ranked 11th in the nation, and the visiting Duke Blue Devils are just slightly ahead at number 10.

