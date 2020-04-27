MSU hopes university will be "fully open" by the fall, but are unsure

Michigan State University officials haven’t decided yet if students will have online-only classes this fall.

Officials are “hoping for campus to be fully open” this fall, but have to be prepared in case some learning has to be done virtually, said Dan Olsen, a university of spokesman.

MSU announced this spring that remaining courses for the spring semester and all summer sessions will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Any decision we make will be grounded in the best available data and what is best for the health and safety of our Spartan community,” Olsen said in an email to News 10.

Olsen said MSU expects to receive more deposits for tuition this fall semester than the previous fall semester. But officials also anticipate fewer international students due to the pandemic and other related factors.

Freshmen planning for a fall semester enrollment should submit a deposit “as soon as possible” or no later than May 1, according to MSU’s admissions website.

If needed, freshmen can request a deposit extension by May 1. Any student granted an extension has to submit their deposition by June 1.

For more information, visit admissions.msu.edu.

