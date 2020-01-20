MSU honors Dr. King during jazz concert, and more MLK events on campus

It was a night to celebrate the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. at Michigan State University.

Sunday night the Jazz: Spirituals, Prayer and Protest concert was sponsored by the College of Music and the jazz studies program.

Even though many of the people attending weren't even born during Dr. King's lifetime, one person in attendance said that his accomplishments have a special meaning for her.

"He achieved seemingly impossible goals for the society," Daniela Diaz said. "So, as a Latino, as an immigrant in the United States, as an international student of Michigan State, this has an important meaning in my life."

The concert was hosted at MSU's Fairchild Theater.

People that want to celebrate and honor Dr. King will have other opportunities on campus as well. On Monday, the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will lead a march on MSU's campus.

The March for Social Justice will start at 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the Union Building on MSU's campus.

All students, faculty and community members are welcomed and encouraged to join in.

