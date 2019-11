Future gymnasts were able to buy MSU leotards at a Meet the Spartans event on Sunday.

MSU Spartans hosted the meet and greet for the 2019 Spartans Gymnastics team.

The open house took place at Jenison Field House on Sunday, Nov. at 12:30 p.m.

The field house was packed with supportive parents and excited fans of the gymnasts.

The seats were full as people watched the gymnasts practice new floor routines, vaults, and beams.

