MSU grads take pictures around campus in lieu of commencement

This weekend MSU Spartans were slated to walk the stage for graduation.

But due to the pandemic, the commencement ceremony has been moved online.

However, that didn't stop the MSU grads to celebrate and take pictures on campus on Sunday.

Many put on their cap and gowns and took advantage of this weekend's weather to capture what was supposed to be their special moment.

MSU does plan to celebrate this spring's graduates when it is safe to do so.

But for now, the university is holding a virtual commencement on May 16 on the their Facebook page at 10 a.m.