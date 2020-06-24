MSU football ticket sales paused

Michigan State University announced they paused the sales of public and student season tickets for the upcoming 2020 college football season. This news comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced coronavirus cases have gone up in the state of Michigan, reporting 323 cases, the most since May 31.

MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman released a statement saying, "Many of our Spartan student-athletes have returned to campus and are preparing for the 2020 season. There are still many questions to be asked and answered but we will do our best to keep our season ticket holders informed. The Big Ten Conference and member institutions have been collaborating for several months to develop plans and scenarios for the football season. Our priority is the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff, working personnel and our supporters and fans. We are working to finalize plans for reduced capacity in Spartan Stadium and will be able to share details once these critical decisions are made. In addition to seating capacity, we will also be addressing parking, tailgating, concessions, and other aspects of the game-day experience."

The plans as of right now are incomplete, however fans have a few options of what to do in the event there is a reduced capacity for the upcoming season in Spartan Stadium.

The first option fans are given is to opt out and convert the money they spent on their ticket to a 100% tax deductible Spartan Fund gift.

The second option given to fans is to opt out and have their payments be applied to a 2021 football season renewal.

Option three is a full refund of your ticket.

You can find more information on MSU's website here.

