MSU football must win final two games to earn bowl bid

Mark Dantonio made it clear at his weekly press conference that he plans to be the head coach at Michigan State next season, but that there are things that are out of his control that could change that.

He wants to focus on the present, and right now his Spartans, 4-6, need to win their last two games against Rutgers and Maryland to become bowl eligible.

"You know, we thought we'd have a special season going into the season, but you have to deal with things the way they are. That's what we'll do and that's what I'll do. To me it's always about what are you going to do next. Two crucial games coming up. When you look at the past 12 years what we've done after the Michigan game win or lose, big game with success or a game where we didn't have success, we're a ten and two football team. So we got to look at that and try to build on that as we go forward," Dantonio said.

Michigan State has gone to a bowl game in all but one season since Dantonio took over as head coach, which was back in 2016 when the Spartans finished 3 and 9.

Michigan State and Rutgers will kick off at noon Saturday and the game can be seen on FS1.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

