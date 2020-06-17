MSU facilities employee under investigation after allegedly posting racist messages online

A Michigan State facilities employee is under investigation after complaints that he allegedly posted racist messages online.

The employee, Mark Geahan, is an architectural construction representative at the university.

Dan Olsen, an MSU spokesman said "appropriate investigatory agencies are looking into the matter" after the university received screenshots of messages.

This is a developing news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

