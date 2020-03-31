MSU expands healing fund to cover additional mental health care costs

Based on feedback from the survivor community and recommendations from the Michigan State University Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup, the MSU Board of Trustees has expanded the medical services eligible for reimbursement under the Counseling and Mental Health Services Fund, according to a statement from MSU.

The university said beginning on April 1, expenses for FDA-approved prescription medications as well as services from limited licensed psychologists and inpatient hospitalization following a mental health diagnosis will be covered by the fund.

The fund was also expanded back in February to cover services from telehealth providers.

“Our goal is to support survivors in obtaining the counseling and mental health services they need,” said Dianne Byrum, chairperson of the Board of Trustees. “The enhancements to the fund coverage are a direct result of feedback from survivors and their advocates. We appreciate them working with the university to improve this resource.”

The administrator of the Counseling and Mental Health Services Fund, New Directions Behavioral Health is updating reimbursement request forms as well as the instructions for obtaining reimbursement, according to the university.

“These unprecedented times bring heightened awareness to the need for telehealth services and access to quality, comprehensive health care,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr, M.D. “The survivors have expressed the need for the fund to be expanded to cover more of the mental health support they seek and I’m glad we can make it available to them.”

