MSU enters final week of regular season within reach of Big Ten Title

The Michigan State men's Basketball Team is playing well at the right time of year, but another big challenge lies ahead.

It was a big road win for Michigan State as they took down the 9th ranked Maryland Terrapins to keep their hopes of a third-consecutive Big Ten Title alive.

The Spartans face a tough road game Tuesday night at Penn State.

"I think you have a chance to accomplish something that seldom happens," said Coach Tom Izzo. "And that's we've been through more adversity than carter gut liver pills in a lot of different ways. We didn't hang our heads, we stuck in the fight. I would ask all the Twitter people don't compliment our guys this week, don't insult them. Just let them go."

If Michigan State can beat Penn State Tuesday night, it could help set up a huge Senior Day on Sunday as Michigan State will play their final game at the Breslin Center this season against Ohio State.

