MSU employee found not guilty of causing death of student

A Michigan State University employee has been found not guilty of causing the death of a student.

A jury found the employee, Adam Young, not guilty Tuesday in East Lansing’s 54-B District Court before Judge Richard Ball, said Scott Hughes, an Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

Young, 22, of Laingsburg, was charged with a misdemeanor moving violation causing the death of 21-year-old student Tiana Seville.

Police said Seville died Jan. 15 when the moped she was driving on campus collided with a salt truck driven by Young.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Chestnut Road and Shaw Lane.

It’s a well-traveled intersection near Spartan Stadium.

Seville graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 2016. She also attended Grand Valley State University before transferring to MSU.

