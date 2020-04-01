MSU donating supplies to health care workers and first responders

Michigan State University is working to give supplies to frontline workers dealing with the coronavirus.

MSU said university employees collected more than 20 pallets of medical supplies and personal protective equipment for local hospitals and first responders.

“With the transition to virtual learning and many research laboratories putting projects on hold, there was interest from faculty across the campus and in the clinics to help address the dire need of equipment for medical professionals and their patients. Campus Animal Resources partnered with MSU Extension, MSU Health Team, Office of Environmental Health and Safety, and Office for Research and Innovation on a short timeline to address the need,” said F. Claire Hankenson, director of Campus Animal Resources and university veterinarian. “A few conversations resulted in an incredible outpouring of selflessness. As a community, we came together with the focus on taking care of others.”

The university said a call went out to building and supply chain managers to collect unopened, packaged items that could be used in a hospital or clinical setting.

The university said over the span of four days, team members were able to fill three box trucks with materials including gloves, safety goggles, face shields, N95 respirators, disposable gowns and suits, disinfectants and cleaners.

“This is the coolest project I’ve ever worked on,” said Brian Smith, a member of MSU’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety who coordinated the collection with colleagues from the Office of Regulatory Affairs. “We could see how much the university community cared and wanted to help. I think that is the silver lining in all the angst and uncertainty, people coming together to help.”

The university said the donated materials are being sorted by type and packaged based on the needs in the community. MSU said East Lansing Fire Department, McLaren, Sparrow and Spectrum Health are on the list to get supplies.

“I am continuously impressed and proud of how the MSU community is responding to this outbreak,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “We are actively finding ways to support each other in the communities in which we learn and work. Spartans everywhere are coming together to make a difference.”

