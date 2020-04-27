MSU creates second decontamination process for PPE

Michigan State University said it has created a second decontamination process for personal protective equipment in a press release sent to News 10.

The university said the second process uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

MSU said using this process, combined with decontaminating masks in ovens, will give the university the ability to clean nearly 15,000 PPE products every day.

“As demand continues to exceed supply for this essential protective equipment, MSU is working to develop solutions to help extend the life of these products typically used once,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “That means thinking outside the box, looking at how our resources can be utilized in other ways and being creative to solve a problem. Spartans don’t see limitations; we see possibilities.”

The university said the vaporized hydrogen peroxide process is safe to use on masks, goggles, face shields and other safety gear. The university said once the system is operating at full capacity, it will have nine adjacent rooms using three robotic fogging machines to decontaminate around 6,700 items each day. MSU said the N-95 masks can be reused up to 20 times using this process.

Once the equipment is loaded into the rooms, the vapor hydrogen peroxide process takes about six hours, the university said.

MSU said once the process is complete and effectiveness is verified, the equipment is packaged and picked up by health care workers and first responders.

“Creating new processes like this is part of our ongoing commitment to make sure our Caregivers have the proper PPE and stay safe. It’s the least we can do for physicians, nurses, and so many others on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said James F. Dover, Sparrow Health System president and CEO. “This kind of ingenuity doesn’t happen by magic. It involves collaboration, persistence, and perseverance.”

