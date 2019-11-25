MSU bands celebrate 150 years of music and tradition

While it may be a tough year for the MSU Football team, there's one thing the Spartan's can celebrate, their bands.

2019 marks the 150th Anniversary of bands at MSU, making it the 2nd oldest in the Big 10.

"Like many college bands, when it started it came out of the ROTC and at Michigan State it really started as a small brass band," said Kevin Sedatole, MSU's director of bands.

And boy has it grown.

Now nearly 800 students are a part of bands on campus, ranging from concert band, symphony band, wind symphony and marching band.

"It's all one big family and that's what we are celebrating," said Sedatole.

This big family has been through a lot, including performing for three presidents, playing in and out of the country, and marching in multiple Rose Bowl parades.

"We knew we deserved to be there, we always had a great band and we wanted to showcase that on a national scale," said Bob Gould, reflecting on his time he played in the 1988 Rose Bowl.

For both current and alumni band members, it's clear what set's MSU's band apart from others across the country.

"The tradition is really what it's all about," said Gould, who played the trumpet for the MSU band from 1986-1989.

Tradition includes the marching band's performance in the streets to Spartan Stadium before each game, their kick step entrance on and off the field and their S formation.

These traditions mean even more to Ilene Gould, the current Vice President of the Marching Band.

"My parents met in the band 30 years ago and the fact that we get to share these traditions now, the ones I've seen them do and I get to do now, is honestly the coolest thing ever," said the MSU senior, Ilene.

Now, the Associate Directors of Band is looking forward to expanding on these traditions and to continue the band's successes for years to come.

"It's an unique challenge to see what we can do better, just continuing to push ourselves just to be different and inventive every year," said David Thorton, the Associate Director of Bands and the director of the marching band.

The university will continue to celebrate 150 years of bands with alumni concert at the Wharton Center in April.

The MSU bands are also looking forward to the grand opening of the Billman Music Pavilion, which will offer more rehearsal and performance space.

The facility is expected to be done in April of 2020.

