MSU alumni band members to put on rendition of the fight song

Michigan State University alumni band members, 75 to be exact, will be coming together Monday night.

The members will be putting on a virtual rendition of "Victory for MSU."

In a video from their own homes, they will go live on the MSU Alumni Band's YouTube channel.

The band said it's a way to honor MSU Spartan fans and others whose lives have changed in the past few weeks.

"We're Spartan nation, always together. We would love to go and stand in front of Beaumont tower, we can't do that," said Greg Pell, president of MSU Alumni Band.

The performance is set to take place at 9 p.m.

Monday night would have been the start of the men's NCAA championship game, a game many Spartans had high hopes of seeing their basketball team playing in for a national championship.

You can watch that performance, here.

