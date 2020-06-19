MSU Vice President of research and innovation Stephen Hsu resigns

Michigan State University Vice President of research and innovations Stephen Hsu announced his resignation from his leadership position.

Hsu has come under fire recently after he allegedly denounced scientific racism, sexism, eugenicist research and conflicts of interest. One of the comments came in a 2017 interview with Stefan Molyneux.

Hsu sparked outrage again when he cited a 2019 study in a blog post concluding, "there is no widespread racial bias in police shootings."

A petition was made earlier in June, calling for the removal of Hsu as Senior Vice President of research and innovations. The petition has since gathered hundreds of signatures.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said he believes Hsu's resignation is best for MSU.

"I believe this is what is best for our university to continue our progress forward," said Stanley. "The exchange of ideas is essential to higher education, and I fully support our faculty and their academic freedom to address the most difficult and controversial issues. But when senior administrators at MSU choose to speak out on any issue, they are viewed as speaking for the university as a whole. Their statements should not leave any room for doubt about their, or our, commitment to the success of faculty, staff and students.”

Stanley plans to appoint a senior vice president interim in the coming days.

Hsu will return to a tenured faculty position effective July 1.

