Michigan State, State Police investigating "cyber intrusion" on campus

Michigan State University and the Michigan State Police are investigating what's being described as a "cyber intrusion" on campus.

Dan Olsen, an MSU spokesman, said the cyber intrusion is believed to have taken place Monday and is "isolated to one unit on campus."

Within hours of the intrusion, MSU IT took prompt action and notified law enforcement agencies, Olsen said.

"The affected systems and servers have been taken offline to prevent further exposure and we are working with MSU Police Department and the Michigan State Police to conduct a thorough investigation," Olsen said.

Olsen declined to say if the intrusion could be considered a cyber-attack or ransomware. He said teams at the university are "looking to identify what files may have been exposed."

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.