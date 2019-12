The MSU Spartans have defeated Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Pinstripe Bowl Friday 27 to 21.

The game kicked off at 3:20 on Friday afternoon at the Yankee Stadium.

At halftime, Wake Forest lead 21 to 20, but it wasn't enough to stop the Spartans from coming out on top.

This is the Spartan's 12th bowl in the last 13 years under Head Coach Mark Dantonio.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.