The Rock at MSU carries tribute for Kobe

Sunday night the Rock at Michigan State University was emblazoned with a special message in tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The former Los Angeles Laker and NBA superstar died in a helicopter crash in southern California earlier on Sunday.

The Rock reads, "8... RIP Kobe & Gigi Bryant... 24."

The two numbers in the message represent the two numbers Bryant wore as a Los Angeles Laker.

He wore the number eight starting with his first season with the Lakers in 1996.

He changed his jersey number to 24 prior to the 2006-2007 season.

Gigi Bryant was Kobe's 13-year-old daughter who also died in the crash.

The helicopter crash occurred on a hillside in the Calabasas, California area just outside of Los Angeles.

According to the helicopter flight plan, both Bryants were traveling to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Training Facility located 18 miles west of the crash site.

It's not known how long the message will remain on the MSU Rock.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.