MSU Police looking for suspects in armed robbery

Michigan State University Police are looking for three suspects after an armed robbery Thursday night.

Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. at or near the University Villages Apartment Complex on the East Lansing campus.

MSUPD sent out an alert on their Facebook page about the incident.

In the alert, police say a caller reported a robbery involving a knife.

The suspects were described as three males in their 20s and 30s.

Police say the suspects left the area in a blue four-door sedan.

Anyone that sees any unusual or suspicious activity is asked to contact Michigan State University Police.

