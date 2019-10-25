MSU Madness tips off basketball season Friday night

The beginning of the 2019-20 season for the Michigan State University men's and women's basketball team will happen Friday night.

Michigan State Madness is being held at the Breslin Center Friday, Oct. 25.

Doors to the Breslin Center open at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Players from the men's and women's basketball teams will be on the concourse signing autographs.

The formal program will begin at 9:30 p.m. and feature the introduction of the men's and women's basketball teams as well as team scrimmages and the raising of the 2019 NCAA Final Four banner for the men's team.

After that players will go through light workouts and scrimmages.

MSU Madness will also feature a performance by rapper Quinn XCII, a Detroit native and Michigan State alum.

The event also includes performances by the Spartan Marching Band and drumline, Michigan State cheerleaders, MSU dance team, and Sparty.

The MSU men's basketball team has an exhibition game against Albion College at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The regular season for the Spartans will start on Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Kentucky in the Champions Classic in New York.

