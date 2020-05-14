MSU Library receives donation for renovation and relocation of special collections

The Michigan State University Library received the largest single donation in its history, a gift from research scientist Keelung Hong, PhD, in honor of his longtime partner Stephen O. Murray, a sociologist, anthropologist, and independent scholar who graduated from MSU's James Madison College. Dean of Libraries Joseph A. Salem, Jr. said the donation will be used to renovate space on Three East in the Main Library and to move Special Collections to the floor.

"This gift is a tremendous act of generosity and philanthropy," Salem said. "The etymological root of philanthropy begins with love, and this is Keelung Hong's demonstration of love for Stephen Murray, for MSU Libraries, and for research, teaching, and learning. His gift will help us support and protect our collections, and it will help us support research related to issues of diversity and inclusion. We appreciate all that his donation represents."

The library renovation will include the addition of a dedicated HVAC system and a fire suppression system. The move to Three East will create more storage capacity for Special Collections, provide Special Collections staff with a dedicated processing space, offer more security for the collections, and give Special Collections staff the opportunity to work together in one location. The recently created Special Collections Reading Room and the Special Collections seminar Room will remain on the first floor of the Main Library.

$5 million of Hong's $6.1 million gift will be dedicated to renovation and relocation and James Madison College will receive $1 million to support the Stephen O. Murray Scholar in Residence. The other $100,000 wil be used by MSU libraries for travel fellowships to bring other outside researchers to MSU Special Collections to use Murray's materials.

