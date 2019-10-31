MSU LB Joe Bachie suspended for PEDs

A rough season just got worse for Michigan State Football on Thursday.

The Big Ten has ruled star linebacker Joe Bachie ineligible because he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Michigan State Head Football Coach Mark Dantonio released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Joe Bachie has built himself into an All-Big Ten middle linebacker and two-time team captain through his incredible work ethic and leadership skills. This situation breaks my heart, but I know Joe is resilient and accountable. No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today. This does not define Joe as a player, and more importantly, as a man. He will graduate in December and has a very bright future ahead of him, both on and off the field. As a program, we plan to appeal immediately, and will continue to support Joe however we can. He will forever be a Spartan.”

Joe Bachie also released a statement:

“All my career I’ve done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field. I plan to appeal, but to all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan.”

