MSU Football tickets available on Groupon

After a less than exciting first half of the football season for the Michigan State Spartans, tickets for games are now being found on Groupon.

Spartan football tickets are selling for half-off on the e-commerce site. A fan says it's not fair to him and other season ticket holders.

Those twenty-five dollar tickets are good for the casual fan who wants to make it to at least one game before the season ends.

A season ticket holder tells News 10 it's a slap in the face to Spartan fans who go to every game and pay the full price.

"They’ve been trying to get rid of tickets all season,” said Ryan McCumber, a season ticket holder. “I guess part of it's the home schedule, and part of it's the way the team's been playing."

A 4-3 record for the Spartans on the gridiron might be the reason tickets for the rest of their season are available on Groupon, the e-commerce site offering hefty discounts on products and experiences.

"They have to fill up the stadium,” said McCumber “but you'd think they would do something for the season ticket holders who paid premium prices for the tickets...and it doesn't seem like they're doing anything. We're not really getting anything out of it."

McCumber says he and his friends are in their fourth year with season tickets.

"You’ve got to sell the tickets somehow but I think you should reward people for loyalty," he said.

He says it's not the first time they've shown their support for the Spartans and have been fleeced in the process.

"I remember when my friends were trying to get student tickets for the final four...the way that was set up...usually you have your Izzone points...but people that had higher priority didn't get tickets,” he said. “It was a first come first serve thing. They screwed that up."

After Saturday’s Penn State game, the Spartans host unranked Illinois and Maryland for their remaining home games.

McCumber says those opponents aren't likely to attract many fans.

"I've been to every single home game over the last four years,” said McCumber. “Rutgers was one of the emptiest games at the end of last year that i've ever seen the stadium. I have a bad feeling that Maryland is going to be just like that this year."

And he says there's got to be a better way to sell tickets.

"With everything that's happened over the past few years...it's hard to trust them to make the right decisions on how to handle things...I think someone higher up in leadership could have come up with a better idea."

Groupon isn't the only site with cheap MSU Tickets.

Stubhub is selling tickets to the season finale against Maryland for as low as $6.