MSU Fan who wrote letter to Spartans visits team before game

It was only two weeks ago Fraser Hartnell wrote his letter to the Spartans.

"Fans weren't being nice to the team, so they needed a little boost,” he said. “Let's make these fans realize that they're college kids and they're doing their best."

Before Saturday’s win against Maryland, Fraser got the VIP Treatment...with pre-game field passes and a tour of the locker room.

"I was sort of speechless at the start,” Hartnell said, “and then Brian [Lewerke] comes over and says hello and Mark Dantonio comes over and says hello which was awesome."

It's a chance to see his favorite team and favorite player up close.

"I've only been to two games. This season and 2014,” Hartnell said. “I've never been this close to the field, but I am tempted to run on the field and dive on it."

He's only nine years old but Fraser says the drive from Akron, MSU’s win over Maryland and everything in between is something he'll never forget.

“I cherish this moment…seeing the field and everything."

Hartnell is hopeful he’ll be able to go to MSU’s Bowl Game this year.

