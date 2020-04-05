MSU Extension offers free online "Adulting 101" for 11th and 12th graders

Looking for something for your older teenager to do while staying home and staying safe?

How about taking free online classes through MSU.

Starting Thursday, MSU Extension are offering "Adulting 101" courses for 11th and 12th graders.

Classes include information on budget and credit, rent, and even cooking and household tasks.

All classes are free and done through zoom.

You can find out how to sign up by, https://msu.zoom.us/i/257448955 or contact Michelle Neff by hydemich@msu.edu or 989-429-2359.