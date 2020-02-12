HEAD COACH HUNT: MSU Board to hold special meeting regarding hiring of new coach

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet on Feb. 12 to vote on a new head football coach for the Spartans.

The agenda for the meeting simply states: a meeting to discuss a personnel action.

However, MSU Athletics sent out a release stating "that pending approval from the Michigan State Board of Trustees, Mel Tucker will be named the 25th head coach in Spartan Football history."

Statements were also sent out from the university President and Athletic Director regarding the hire.

“Mel Tucker has a strong reputation as an intense and dynamic coach and we’re excited to have him bring that energy to MSU,” said Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley, Jr, M.D. “Leading our football program on the field and in their development as student athletes is no small task and we are confident he is the right person for the job. We look forward to having Coach Tucker join our Spartan family.”

“It brings me great pleasure to welcome Mel Tucker to the Spartan family as the 25th head coach in Michigan State football history,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said. “Mel brings a championship pedigree, NFL experience, connections to our region, success on the recruiting trail and head coaching experience to our program. Beyond his impressive list of credentials is an even more impactful leader of men with an energetic personality that will pay dividends on the recruiting trail. Perhaps more importantly, he’ll connect with our student-athletes to help them develop beyond just their skills on the football field. His attention to detail will leave no stone unturned in his drive for championships."

As per usual, anyone attending attending will not be permitted to take signs into the Board Room. Attendees who arrive with signs will be asked to leave them in the lobby until after the meeting.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Hannah Administration Building, and will be streamed live on wilx.com.

Key football dates are below:

Michigan State opens the 2020 schedule on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Northwestern, starting off a home slate that also includes Toledo (Sept. 19), Miami (Sept. 26), Michigan (Oct. 10), Ohio State (Oct. 17) and Rutgers (Nov. 21). The Spartans will host its annual Spring Game on April 18.

Coach Tucker will be holding a press conference from the Breslin Center at 6:30 p.m., pending the official hiring of the board.

You can watch that live on wilx.com.

