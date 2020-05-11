MSU Board of Trustees consider freezing room and board, tuition rates

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees is considering whether or not to freeze room and board and tuition rates, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision is expected to come during Friday's regularly scheduled meeting.

In the meantime, Central Michigan University released a statement today saying it intends to reopen campus this fall, welcoming its students back to attend face-to-face classes.

The University says it's finalizing a plan for a safe, phased-in approach to reopening its buildings.

