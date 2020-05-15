MSU Board of Trustees approve freezing tuition rates for 2020-2021

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees met Friday morning to discuss whether or not to freeze tuition rates in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board unanimously voted to freeze rates on tuition, housing and dining for the 2020-2021 academic year.

When it comes to holding in person-classes in the fall, MSU President Samuel Stanley said the university will be holding instruction in the fall, however, he doesn't know whether it will be delivered in person or online.

President Stanley said he expects to make a decision regarding in-person instruction in early June or early July. A few other universities in the state, including Central Michigan University, have announced they will be holding in-person instruction for the Fall 2020 semester.

During their meeting, the board also approved to appoint Teresa Woodruff as provost. According to MSU, she will also serve as the executive vice president for academic affairs.

MSU said Woodruff currently serves as the dean of the graduate school at Northwestern University.

More information on Woodruff can be found on MSU's website.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.