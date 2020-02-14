WATCH: MSU Board meeting Friday to discuss dismissal of a faculty member

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is having its regularly scheduled meeting Friday.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m.

On the meeting agenda is a discussion of the dismissal of a tenured professor at the university.

In meeting documents, reviewed by News 10, the professor being discussed today by trustees is not named.

However, the documents do state that the individual works in the school's natural science department.

If you wish to view the meeting remotely, you can do so using Zoom.

Participation is limited to the first 500 viewers.

Instructions to listen to the meeting by phone can be found on the MSU Board of Trustees website.

