MSU Black Student Alliance holds meeting after reported noose incident

The Michigan State University Black Student Alliance is speaking out against two recent incidents on campus that they are calling racially insensitive and they want the university to take action.

Michigan State University sent out a statement regarding the item they thought represented a hate crime on the outside of a dormitory door.

In the statement sent just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, University Spokesperson Emily Guerrant said:

"Two African American students living on campus in the Brody neighborhood reported a racial incident over the weekend regarding toilet paper that was left on their door which they believed resembled a noose. MSU Police and members of the Residential and Hospitality Services team responded immediately. After initial discussions, other student residents came forward and volunteered that they had taped up decorations in the hall as part of what they referred to as a Halloween prank, which were not meant to offend anyone or denote any racial bias and were not intended to resemble a noose. The impact on members of our campus community is taken seriously and is being investigated in accordance with university policies."

The group is meeting Tuesday night to present a list of demands, which includes racial sensitivity training.

Leaders of the organization say what is being deemed as a prank should not be taken lightly.

"The way that it was worded made it seem like they weren't taking it seriously and it makes black students feel like the things that they are concerned about aren't really an issue to the university," said Keilyn Broussard, MSU Black Student Alliance vice president.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Akers Black Caucus room.

Students will also be addressing an online survey that the group is calling "racially charged."

