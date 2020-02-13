MSU BOT hold regular meeting this Friday

The Michigan State Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, Feb. 13, for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

The agenda was released on Thursday.

They are expected to cover the following topics:

• Approval to install a 100-acre solar array.

• Research presentation from College of Human Medicine Distinguished Professor Nigel Paneth on MSU’s Center for Research in Intellectual and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities.

• Approval to begin planning for a new College of Engineering student activities building.

News 10 will be livestreaming the meeting and you can watch it on wilx.com starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 13.

