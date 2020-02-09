MSU Athletic Director lands in Lansing without Cincinnati coach, Luke Fickell

Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman landed in Lansing just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

WILX's Seth wells reports that current Cincinnati football Head Coach, Luke Fickell is not with him.

The plane was schedule to fly to State College in Pennsylvania at sometime Sunday afternoon.

That flight changed and landed in Lansing just before 2 p.m.

This comes after Beekman's flight landed in Cincinnati Saturday night to reportedly interview current Cincinnati football Head Coach Luke Fickell for the same position at Michigan State. The NBC affiliate in Cincinnati (WLWT) provided WILX video of Beekman getting off the plane Saturday night.

WLWT's Brandon Saho reports that Beekman was set to interview Fickell at some point on Sunday, Feb. 9th.

The opening at Michigan State comes after the now former Head Coach Mark Dantonio retired after 13 seasons in East Lansing on Tuesday. Dantonio retired as the all-time winning-est coach in program history with 114 wins.

Fickell started off his career as a player and then assistant coach at Ohio State before serving the 2011 season as interim head coach. Fickell has been the head coach at Cincinnati since 2017 and has compiled a (26-13) record during his tenure.

