MSU AD: Spartan Stadium capacity could be cut up to 80 percent this fall

Michigan State University Athletic Director Bill Beekman said Spartan Stadium capacity could be cut by 80 percent this coming fall.

The plan right now is for fans to return to Spartan Stadium, but seating will be limited.

Beekman said, "In terms of 70 thousand seats being able to fill somewhere in the 20 to 30 percent range."

Beekman said the university is going to prioritize limited seating to students, season ticket holders, and donors.

In addition to limited seating, the university is trying to implement safety precautions.

"We're doing a lot of planning for how people would park, how they would queue to come into the stadium," said Beekman. "We're trying to convert as many faucets as we can into touchless faucets. Trying to prepare possible touchless payment at our concession stands. To try to make sure the experience of attending a game will be as safe as it can be."

Beekman said plans could change in the coming months.

MSU's first football game is scheduled for September 5 against Northwestern.

