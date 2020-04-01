MSU Health Care launches drive-through testing for COVID-19

Michigan State University Health Care launched a drive-through coronavirus testing site on Wednesday to help get more people tested across the state.

Chief Nursing Officer Kris Allen said getting more people tested will help flatten the curve and help emergency rooms from being overwhelmed.

"It's our passion of nursing first of all and for MSU healthcare this is what it's all about. It's about taking care of our patients and our employees have all stepped up tremendously to make sure that our patients are taken care of," said Allen.

People think they have the virus will need to bring photo identification and a doctor's order to receive a test.

The process is no-touch, with drivers first pulling up to a screening tent to confirm information. Then, they head to a white tent where volunteer nurses collect samples.

"It's a nasopharyngeal swab is what it is so it's quite uncomfortable. Through the nose is the swab and then we send it off for testing," said Allen.

Samples are sent to Sparrow Hospital labs for testing and ordering physicians should receive results within 24 to 48 hours.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for at least the next four weeks.

