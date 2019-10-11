MSP trooper charged with domestic violence is found guilty

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced that a Michigan state trooper, who was charged with domestic violence, has been found guilty on four of five counts.

The trooper was charged with assaulting a fellow female colleague and was found guilty late on Thursday, according to Nessel's office.

According to Nessel's office, after a criminal investigation, Adam Mullin, 25, was charged back in February and convicted of the following:

• One felony count of Obstruction of Justice, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

• One felony count of Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Injury, punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

• One misdemeanor count of Aggravated Domestic Violence, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

• One misdemeanor count of Assault and Battery, punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

“Domestic violence is a serious matter and we are steadfast in holding those who commit these acts accountable – law enforcement and civilians alike,” Nessel said. “It is serendipitous that this verdict comes during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and it reminds us of the work that still remains to end this epidemic in our state and nation.”

Nessel's office said a felony count of misconduct in office did not go to the jury for consideration as a result of Huron County Circuit Court Judge Gerald M. Prill's directed verdict on the count.

“The Michigan State Police appreciates the careful deliberation of the men and women of the jury and we are grateful to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for their dedication to justice,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “The defendant, Adam Mullin, has been on unpaid suspension since his arrest on Feb. 12, 2019, and today, following his criminal conviction in a court of law, the department moved to permanently revoke his law enforcement certification and terminate his employment.”

Mullin's sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2 before Judge Prill.

Back in 2018, Michigan State Police's incident crime report showed that there were 48,264 domestic violence offenses reported to law enforcement in Michigan.

