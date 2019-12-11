MSP gives back to the community by stuffing the "Blue Goose"

Michigan State Police in Jackson want to give back to the community for the holidays.

They are partnering with local Dollar General stores to stuff a "Blue Goose," in other words a patrol car.

Any unwrapped toys donated will be donated back to Toys for Tots in Jackson.

Hygiene products and nonperishable food will be donated to the King Center in Jackson.

Anyone who wants to donate can brings items to the "Blue Goose" outside of the Dollar General on Spring Arbor Road. Officers will be there from 4 to 7 Wednesday night.

People will have another opportunity to stuff the "Blue Goose" on Friday, Dec. 13. Bring items from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on Meridian Rd, Clarklake.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

